Wyatt, a senior midfielder, recorded a hat trick, with all three goals coming in the second half, for the Vikings in the team’s 8-0 season opening win over the Post Falls Trojans on Saturday at Post Falls High. “Olivia played a great game,” Coeur d’Alene coach Andy Vredenburg said. “She came out after halftime and turned it on. We switched her to the left side and she just got into the zone. She played really well.”