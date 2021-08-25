GROWTH: Burden of cost

(CNN) — Storm surge and strong winds from Hurricane Ida stopped the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans on Sunday and actually caused it to reverse -- something the US Geological Survey says is "extremely uncommon." Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, early Sunday afternoon as an...
LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, according to a report from the global nuclear watchdog released Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had first spotted activity at the 5-megawatt Yongbyon plant north of the capital, Pyongyang, in late...
(CNN) — Hurricane Ida has left catastrophic damage across southeastern Louisiana, killing at least one person, leaving much of the New Orleans area without power, stopping cell phone service and sending rescuers scrambling Monday to untold numbers of flooded homes where people were anxiously asking for help. Ida, now a...
(CNN) — The raging Caldor Fire in Northern California prompted evacuation orders and warnings in the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday night after fire conditions resulted in rapid spread, causing at least one hospital to transfer all of its patients out amid the flames. All patients were being evacuated from Barton...
The remains of U.S. service members killed this week in Kabul arrived home to the United States in flag-draped cases. President Biden joined the mourning families at Dover Air Force Base.Aug. 30, 2021.
(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol intends to ask telephone companies to preserve records of people involved in organizing the rally that preceded the riot, a source familiar with the investigation said. This would be the House of...
(CNN) — The Department of Defense has released the names of the 13 US service members who were killed in an attack outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, as the US and other Western countries raced to evacuate their citizens and allies out of Afghanistan. Here's what we know about some...
