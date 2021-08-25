Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Othello, WA

Protest in Othello opposes mandates

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Posted by 
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eyr2X_0bc9ur6B00

OTHELLO — About 75 people gathered in front of the Othello School District office Monday evening to protest an order from Gov. Jay Inslee requiring most school employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 18.

The protesters included Othello School District employees, health care workers and employees from other local school districts.

Inslee announced the mandate for school employees Aug. 18. The order applies to school employees in public, private and charter schools, as well as child care workers and employees of early learning facilities that work with children from multiple households.

Inslee issued an order Aug. 9 requiring health care workers and employees of long term care facilities to get the vaccines by Oct. 18.

Protesters said they considered the decision to be a personal choice, and not up to state officials.

Hannah Mohs, an OSD teacher, said the focus should be on the kids and their education, and the controversy over the mandates switches the focus away from that.

Marysol Parrish, also an OSD teacher, said she considered the decision of whether to get the vaccine to be up to her.

“We’re not getting that choice,” she said.

Casie Hampton, an OSD paraprofessional, said she supported people who opted to take the vaccine, but she wanted to make that decision for herself without putting her job in jeopardy.

Jackie Wilhelm is an OSD employee, and attended with her husband Zach. Jackie Wilhelm said she was there to protest the rules requiring children to wear masks most of the school day, as well as the vaccine mandates for school employees.

“I want the government to reconsider what they’re asking of us,” Jackie Wilhelm said.

Zach Wilhelm said he works for a business that isn’t subject to a vaccine mandate. But there’s no guarantee that mandates won’t be extended in the future, he said. Those are decisions he should be making for himself, and he and his wife should be making for their family, he said.

A teacher who declined to give her name, but said she worked in a neighboring district, said she heard about the protest from a colleague and decided to attend. Teachers need to stick together, she said.

Sonny Garza, an OSD teacher, said more pushback against the mandates was needed from people in official positions, such as the Othello School Board and the board of directors of the Columbia Basin Health Association.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
1K+
Followers
96
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Othello, WA
Government
City
Othello, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Protest Riot#Othello School District#Osd#The Othello School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related
Mississippi StateCNN

Hurricane Ida forces Mississippi River to reverse flow

(CNN) — Storm surge and strong winds from Hurricane Ida stopped the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans on Sunday and actually caused it to reverse -- something the US Geological Survey says is "extremely uncommon." Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, early Sunday afternoon as an...
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
PoliticsCNN

Elizabeth Holmes' trial is set to begin: Here's what you need to know

New York (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is set to go to trial this week, more than three years after being indicted on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology.
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley take issue with judges' scorecards during bout

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley agreed on one thing Sunday night after their fight – the judges were off. Paul and Woodley both criticized the judges in the split decision. Paul was awarded the victory while Woodley believed he had beaten the YouTube star. On the other hand, Paul was upset that one judge scored the fight in favor of Woodley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy