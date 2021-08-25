PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUTHIE MAE MILLS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2021-260 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of RUTHIE MAE MILLS, deceased, having been granted to WILLIAM RUSSELL MARTIN on the 16 day of August, 2021 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. WILLIAM RUSSELL MARTIN ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF RUTHIE MAE MILLS, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: REGINA EDWARDS EDWARDS & EDWARDS, P.C. 109 EAST BRIDGE STREET WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 335-514-1011 Wetumpka Herald: Aug. 25, Sep. 1 and 8, 2021 EST/MILLS, R.