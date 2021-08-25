Cancel
Public Health

Op-Ed: Sometimes our 'personal choice' must give way to the good of the public

By JIM JONES/Special to The Press
Coeur d'Alene Press
 5 days ago

During an Aug. 18 meeting of the Nampa City Council, a councilman voiced what has become a familiar refrain of late, saying people should have the “personal choice” of whether to mask up or get vaccinated. Getting carried away, he compared mandatory COVID-19 protective measures to racial segregation. Disregarding this outrageous comparison, are people entitled to their own personal choice when the health or safety of others is at risk from a virus or other known threat? George Washington would likely say no.

