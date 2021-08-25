Cancel
Vault by Vans Debuts Surf-Inspired Shoe, Boot Skoot LX

Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVault by Vans is adding a new sneaker silhouette to its footwear lineup. Dubbed Boot Skoot LX, the high-cut shoe takes inspiration from Vans‘s Surf Boot. Resembling the look of the brand’s performance shoe, the Boot Skoot LX arrives with a sleek neoprene-equipped upper. The base is accompanied by premium leather and rubber overlays throughout, adding texture and durability. The silhouette is complete with translucent waffle soles, while the design is kept minimal and easy to wear with a Velcro and zip closure. Vans’s signature Jazz Stripe appears on the laterals with perforations for breathability.

