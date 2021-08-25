Cancel
Berry Bros. & Rudd Serves Up New Nordic Casks #1

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerry Bros & Rudd have announced the launch of The Nordic Casks, the first time an independent bottler has focused on this progressive and exciting whisky region. Selected by Jonny McMillan, the Berry Bros. & Rudd Reserve Spirits Manager, the range showcases different raw materials, production methods and innovation from pioneering Nordic whisky distillers. The Nordics is seen as one of the most innovative and exciting regions for Whisky production, yet it remains untapped, with limited production proving to be highly popular.

