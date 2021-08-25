Berry Bros. & Rudd Serves Up New Nordic Casks #1

A submarine, also known as a hoagie, hero, or grinder, is a perfect food. It’s a mini loaf of bread you can fill with a seemingly endless number of options to satiate your own tastes. Whether you desire Italian cold cuts or a mini Thanksgiving feast, it can deliver what you desire. In an easy to hold meal you can consume by yourself, or share/split (so you can try two different ones). Like I said, perfect. The only way to improve a sub is to make it bigger. Which is exactly what Subway in New Zealand and Australia has done. Only, you can’t eat this one. The chain has served up a giant replica sandwich that can take you for a spin on the water.