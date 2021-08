CHICAGO - Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has denied a petition to stop the construction of an Obama Foundation library in Chicago. "We greatly appreciate the continued support of our project and process by the courts, including now from the highest court in the land," an Obama Foundation spokesperson told Fox News on Friday. "With their support, and the outpouring of support we’ve received from so many on the South Side and across the city of Chicago, we were so pleased to be able to kick off our construction this past week and get us one day closer to doors opening at the Obama Presidential Center."