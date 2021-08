EAST PEORIA, Ill. — East Peoria Mayor John Kahl said in a Facebook post Thursday night that his city will not be enforcing Gov. J-B Pritzker’s latest COVID restrictions. He said quote, “East Peoria will not be enforcing the latest round of restrictions being imposed on our citizens and the members of our business community by the governor. Our action is about the resident of our community and their ability to decide the best course of action for their health and their livelihoods. We encourage everyone to remain respectful of each other and to be respectful of any policies that members of our business community may choose to implement.”