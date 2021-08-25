Cancel
Pequot Lakes, MN

Pequot Lakes School Board approves principal contracts

By Dan Determan
Pine And Lakes News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its Monday, Aug. 16, meeting, the Pequot Lakes School Board approved its master agreement with the school district’s three principals for the next two school years. Per the agreement, high school principal Aaron Nelson will have a yearly salary of $133,112, middle school principal Mike O’Neil $123,856 and elementary school principal Melissa Hesch $120,339, with each principal’s salary increasing by roughly $4,000 for the 2022-2023 school year.

