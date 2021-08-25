Pequot Lakes School Board approves principal contracts
In its Monday, Aug. 16, meeting, the Pequot Lakes School Board approved its master agreement with the school district’s three principals for the next two school years. Per the agreement, high school principal Aaron Nelson will have a yearly salary of $133,112, middle school principal Mike O’Neil $123,856 and elementary school principal Melissa Hesch $120,339, with each principal’s salary increasing by roughly $4,000 for the 2022-2023 school year.www.pineandlakes.com
Comments / 0