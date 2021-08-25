Cancel
Study finds worse COVID symptoms lead to stronger immune response, nurses most at risk

New Jersey Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study that has followed hundreds of Rutgers health care workers and other staff since the beginning of the COVID pandemic has provided new insights into who develops the strongest immune responses to COVID-19 and how common it is to be infected without symptoms or to develop long-lasting symptoms. Researchers...

