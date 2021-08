Seattle Chef Shota Nakajima's reaction to his second-place finish on Season 18 of "Top Chef" has been complicated. As he told The Daily Dish, he went on the show, which was filmed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, simply because he wanted to cook with people again. He was proud of himself for just making it to the finale. "I remember walking into the kitchen and looking at these two amazing chefs and (being) overwhelmed with joy," Nakajima said. "I'm here cooking with these guys right now, and that means something."