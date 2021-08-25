Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

From The Rachel haircut to infidelity: These are stars' biggest REGRETS

By Bang Showbiz
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have a few moments of our life we would like to forget and if we could time-travel we would definitely fix some of those mistakes. It turns out some of your favorite celebrities also have a few regrets, so we did some digging to find out what they are.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infidelity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares heartwarming new clip that sends spirits soaring

America's Got Talent's breakout star, Nightbirde, has acquired thousands of new fans since her brief stint on the show. Now they stay for her inspirational words and candid revelations about her journey with cancer and maintaining positivity. WATCH: Nightbirde's adorable new message to fans. The singer-songwriter had her fans feeling...
TV & Videosfashionweekdaily.com

Does Making The Cut’s Andrea Salazar Have Any Regrets?

Making The Cut spoilers ahead! By now you’ve likely heard that Andrea Pitter walked away the season two winner of Amazon Prime’s Making The Cut. One contender who showed us what she’s made of in the eleventh hour was Andrea Salazar, who made it to the final three on the show. We recently got on a Zoom to learn how this Colombian designer feels about her time on the show and what’s ahead for her brand, Seta!
Seattle, WAPosted by
Mashed

The Biggest Regret Shota Nakajima Has About The Top Chef Finale

Seattle Chef Shota Nakajima's reaction to his second-place finish on Season 18 of "Top Chef" has been complicated. As he told The Daily Dish, he went on the show, which was filmed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, simply because he wanted to cook with people again. He was proud of himself for just making it to the finale. "I remember walking into the kitchen and looking at these two amazing chefs and (being) overwhelmed with joy," Nakajima said. "I'm here cooking with these guys right now, and that means something."
Hollywood, PAPhoenixville News

How to get over a break-up: Advice from Hollywood’s biggest stars

When it comes to finding love, an occasional broken heart is just part of the journey. Of course, that information alone isn’t going to help you progress from crying yourself to sleep, to singing cheesy love songs, but as they say, time is a healer, and the following celebrities also have some advice to help you get over a break up too.
Entertainmenttribuneledgernews.com

TLC brings ’90s nostalgia to Grandstand

Nostalgia for the '90s just won't quit. We've seen recent reboots of "Saved by the Bell," "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Friends: The Reunion." Also in the works are new versions of "Rugrats," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Beavis and Butt-Head." Broadway transformed Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill," one of...
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Robert Rodriguez's new project is 'a Hitchcock thriller on steroids'

Robert Rodriguez's new movie is like "a Hitchcock thriller on steroids". The 53-year-old filmmaker has joined forces with Ben Affleck to make 'Hypnotic' and although he's remaining tight-lipped about specific plot details, he's given fans an idea of what they can expect from the project. He shared: "It's like a...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Christy Carlson Romano: I never knew how much money I was making

Christy Carlson Romano wasn't told how much money she was making as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress started working for Disney when she was just 16 - but at the time, she wasn't aware of how much money she was earning and she wasn't given any advice about how to invest it, either.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Kanye West says ‘Donda’ album released without permission; ‘Manifest’ saved; more: Buzz

Kanye West says ‘Donda’ album released without permission. “Donda” was finally released early Sunday morning, but Kanye West says Universal Music Group, the parent company of Def Jam Recordings, did it without his permission. “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM,” West wrote in all caps on Instagram. Ye premiered the album at three major listening events, including two versions of “Jail” — one featuring Jay-Z and another featuring DaBaby, who’s been under fire for recent homophobic and misogynistic comments. Both are now available on streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music, but it’s unclear how long if West’s dispute with the record label continues. The album also features collaborations with The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Roddy Ricch and Ariana Grande, plus samples of Lauryn Hill and Marilyn Mansion, and lots of lyrics that fans suspect are about the rapper’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Comments / 0

Community Policy