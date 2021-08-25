From The Rachel haircut to infidelity: These are stars' biggest REGRETS

Kanye West says ‘Donda’ album released without permission. “Donda” was finally released early Sunday morning, but Kanye West says Universal Music Group, the parent company of Def Jam Recordings, did it without his permission. “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM,” West wrote in all caps on Instagram. Ye premiered the album at three major listening events, including two versions of “Jail” — one featuring Jay-Z and another featuring DaBaby, who’s been under fire for recent homophobic and misogynistic comments. Both are now available on streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music, but it’s unclear how long if West’s dispute with the record label continues. The album also features collaborations with The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Roddy Ricch and Ariana Grande, plus samples of Lauryn Hill and Marilyn Mansion, and lots of lyrics that fans suspect are about the rapper’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.