Frank Marshall’s documentary proves the Bee Gees’ legacy is “Stayin’ Alive” to this day. The alumnus and executive board member of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Non-Fiction Program and Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special for his work on the documentary “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.” Following the career of the family act, their personal lives and the sociopolitical context that the Bee Gees worked in, the film is also a contender for four other Emmy awards for its writing, editing and sound design. In terms of directing, Marshall said he focused the film’s message on the brothers’ musical career and their relationship.