CLEVELAND, Ohio — One of Cleveland’s football powers returns to the field, and does it with the tall task of challenging a defending state champion. Glenville will play its first game in almost two years when it visits defending OHSAA Division III state champion Chardon in a game to be played at Riverside. It is one of numerous big games to open the 2021 high school football season, which includes two area games Thursday night, followed by the bulk of matchups Friday around the state.