Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plano, TX

Specialty grocery store Kiosk Brazil to relocate within Plano this fall

By William C. Wadsack
Posted by 
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Specialty grocery store Kiosk Brazil will relocate this fall to 915 W. Parker Road, Ste. 300, Plano. The store offers a range of Brazilian products, including brands such as Yoki, Lacta and Amafil as well as frozen meats, sausages, fresh cheese and more. Kiosk Brazil is moving from 901 W. Parker Road, Ste. 147, in the same retail development as its upcoming location. 469-737-9033. www.kioskbrazil.com.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Plano, TX
Lifestyle
Plano, TX
Food & Drinks
Plano, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiosk#Food Drink#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

La Madeleine Express to bring French cuisine to Walmart Supercenter in Lewisville

A new La Madeleine Express grab-and-go restaurant is slated to open by October inside the Walmart Supercenter at 190 E. Round Grove Road, Lewisville. La Madeleine Express' menu will feature popular items such as the restaurant's chicken caesar salad and tomato basil soup as well as new items, such as pizzas, that have been created specifically for its Walmart locations, according to the brand's website. In addition, the location will have a small retail area where customers can purchase soups, jams and more. Renovation work for the La Madeleine Express inside the Walmart store began in mid-August and is slated to wrap up by the end of September, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website. 972-315-3398 (Walmart). www.lamadeleine.com.
Colleyville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Colleyville changes ownership

Colleyville's Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is now under the ownership of Sheila Ridley—a Birdville ISD teacher of 10 years—and her husband, Jason, as of Aug. 17. Located at 412 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 160, the shop is known for its handmade pies, including mini pies and their famous ice cream pie, known as Cloud 9. (817) 581-7437. www.buttermilkskypie.com/locations/colleyville.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Drink shop Happy Lemon planning for September opening in Richardson

Happy Lemon plans to open a location at 169 N. Plano Road, Richardson, in mid-September. The Chinese boba company sells a variety of fruit teas, milk teas, cheese teas, smoothies and slushies. The company expanded to the U.S. in 2014 and plans to open several Texas locations, including the Richardson site. A phone number is not yet available. www.facebook.com/happylemondallas.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Parlour speakeasy is now open; children's programming in Frisco modified in response to COVID-19, and more top news from DFW

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Ready to Read Railroad program inside the Frisco Public Library is closed until further notice, according to a news release. Beginning Aug. 27, the Play Depot child care facility inside the Frisco Athletic Center will temporarily close until further notice.
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano participates in national effort to re-establish pollinator population

Plano residents now have the opportunity to help re-establish the local pollinator population through a grassroots activity known as The Pollinators Bioblitz. The national effort, which is organized by the National Recreation and Parks Association, aims to find and document pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, according to an Aug. 27 news release from the city.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

4Thirteen Kitchen and Sports Lounge is now open in Lewisville

4Thirteen Kitchen and Sports Lounge is now open at 755 SH 121, Ste. B-100, Lewisville. The in-house branded kitchen, sports lounge and live music venue celebrated its grand opening Aug. 20-22. The concept plan from owner Angela Germany includes a menu designed "for an upscale palate" as well as craft cocktails. TVs throughout the venue allow for sporting event watch parties. The restaurant and bar also has an outdoor patio and area that caters to cigar lovers. 972-855-8339. www.4thirteendallas.com.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco’s Bottled in Bond Cocktail Parlour & Kitchen expands with new speakeasy concept, The Parlour

Bottled in Bond Cocktail Parlour & Kitchen, located in The Shops at Starwood in Frisco, has completed an expansion project this summer called The Parlour by Bottled in Bond. The Parlour is a new cocktail lounge for people age 21 and older centered around the crafted cocktail and evoking a speakeasy atmosphere. The Parlour opened in August. For the expansion, Bottled in Bond leased out another suite to add to its location at 5285 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 420, Frisco, and transformed it into an upscale lounge for eating small bites or grabbing a drink after or before dinner. Menu items include cheese boards, scallops, savory beignets and biscuits. 469-731-5410. www.bottledinbondparlour.com/theparlour.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco’s 26th West Nile-positive mosquito pool this season leads city to treat with two methods

A total of 26 mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile virus in Frisco this season, leading the city to treat for the virus again from Aug. 27-29. In the past week, one positive pool was detected near North County Road south of Eldorado Parkway. This is the sixth positive test at this location so far this year, according to the city.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco temporarily closes, adjusts some children's programming due to rising COVID-19 cases in region

The city of Frisco announced Aug. 25 that hours for some facilities and programs for children will close or have modified hours due to surging cases of COVID-19 in the region. The Ready to Read Railroad program inside the Frisco Public Library is closed until further notice, according to a news release. Beginning Aug. 27, the Play Depot child care facility inside the Frisco Athletic Center will temporarily close until further notice.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Vakeroz Restaurant & Cantina in Frisco closes

Vakeroz Restaurant & Cantina is closed. The restaurant, formerly in Frisco’s West Towne Center, specialized in traditional Mexican cuisine, such as tacos, mole and quesadillas. The restaurant also offered weekday happy hours featuring margaritas and draft beer. 12255 Teel Parkway, Ste. 460, Frisco. www.vakeroz.com. Brooklynn Cooper covers public education in...
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Painting with a Twist relocates within Lewisville

Painting with a Twist moved on May 28 from Music City Mall Lewisville to 420 E. Round Grove Road, Ste. 110, Lewisville. The art studio relocated to find a smaller space with a more accessible location, owner Hina Wani said. Painting with a Twist offers art classes for students of all ages and experience levels. Professional artists guide students through the painting process during regular classes, parties, family gatherings and team-building events, Wani said. Patrons can bring their own beer or wine to drink while painting. 469-316-1940. www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/lewisville.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Wax Center Partners acquires Frisco's European Wax Center

Frisco’s European Wax Center is now under the ownership of Wax Center Partners. On Aug. 20, the company acquired six European Wax Centers in the Dallas area, including the location at the Frisco Bridges North shopping center. Wax Center Partners also operates 12 locations in Northern California. European Wax Center customers will not experience any change in operations or branding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy