Specialty grocery store Kiosk Brazil to relocate within Plano this fall

A new La Madeleine Express grab-and-go restaurant is slated to open by October inside the Walmart Supercenter at 190 E. Round Grove Road, Lewisville. La Madeleine Express' menu will feature popular items such as the restaurant's chicken caesar salad and tomato basil soup as well as new items, such as pizzas, that have been created specifically for its Walmart locations, according to the brand's website. In addition, the location will have a small retail area where customers can purchase soups, jams and more. Renovation work for the La Madeleine Express inside the Walmart store began in mid-August and is slated to wrap up by the end of September, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website. 972-315-3398 (Walmart). www.lamadeleine.com.