Lizzo Reveals She's Heard From Drake About That Naughty "Rumors" Lyric

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurns out, Drake 100 percent has thoughts regarding Lizzo's recent lyric about him. On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Lizzo visited Jimmy Kimmel Live, where guest host Niall Horan wanted to know if Drake had connected with her following Lizzo's line in her new single "Rumors" that went, "No, I ain't f--k Drake yet." This led the 27-year-old One Direction performer to say, "There's a lyric in the song—'No, I ain't f--k Drake yet.' Do explain." Lizzo, 33, then quipped, "Ok, so the original line was, 'No, I ain't f--k Niall yet.' The label said it was a little bit provocative. So I changed it to Drake, a safer bet." After...

