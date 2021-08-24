Isa Briones is up for a musical episode of Picard
Is a musical episode of Star Trek: Picard possible?. Just when you thought you’d seen everything, something new crops up, something fans aren’t quite sure they want to see (well, this fan, at least)—a musical episode of Star Trek: Picard. As reported by CinemaBlend, at the 55-year Mission Tour Convention Picard panel, Isa Briones, who plays Soji on the series, not only expressed an interest in a potential musical episode, she said there have been discussions about it.redshirtsalwaysdie.com
Comments / 0