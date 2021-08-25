Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ford County, IL

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, La Salle by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; La Salle; Livingston; Southern Will HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...Along and south of I-80 in Illinois and Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ford County, IL
City
Iroquois, IL
City
Livingston, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
County
Kankakee County, IL
County
Livingston County, IL
State
Indiana State
County
Will County, IL
County
Grundy County, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Lasalle County, IL
County
Iroquois County, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Index#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory#Eastern Will#Southern Will Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
CNN

Hurricane Ida forces Mississippi River to reverse flow

(CNN) — Storm surge and strong winds from Hurricane Ida stopped the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans on Sunday and actually caused it to reverse -- something the US Geological Survey says is "extremely uncommon." Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, early Sunday afternoon as an...
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
WorldNBC News

North Korea has restarted a key reactor, nuclear watchdog warns

North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, according to a report from the global nuclear watchdog released Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had first spotted activity at the 5-megawatt Yongbyon plant north of the capital, Pyongyang, in late...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy