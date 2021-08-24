Finally, SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’s Trailer Has Arrived!

The wait for a Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser seemed like one of the longest in the still-uncertain fall and winter 2021 movie season. The film itself was delayed a couple of times due to the pandemic, and for a moment, it seemed as though Sony might decide to change its release date as it did with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Thankfully, No Way Home is sticking with its December 17 release, and the studio finally offered fans a glimpse of the movie on Monday night. Since it will like be the next big chapter in the Marvel Multiverse story, we’re taking a deeper look into the trailer to see what we can glean about both those cosmic implications of the film and the personal story of the title character.