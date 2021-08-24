Cancel
Movies

Finally, SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’s Trailer Has Arrived!

By Tyler Richardson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, first of all, let’s check out the first official trailer for Sony’s upcoming hit Spider-Man: No Way Home. Then, we’ll discuss:. Alright, first, let me say how surprised I was to see a trailer. I don’t think they gave away much of the film, because I read every leak that has any merit to it. But, I had started believing that we probably wouldn’t get anything more than this until November. I was starting to really like the idea of Marvel/Sony just saying “eh, you’ll see it.” And, they would’ve been right. But, I was wrong. So…

