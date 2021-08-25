Dermatology Devices Market Size to Expand at Highest Revenue US$ 7,226.9 Million with Growth Rate at 7.7% CAGR by 2027 | Coherent Market Insights
The global dermatology devices market, by product type (Microdermabrasion Devices, RF Devices, and Lasers), by application (Vascular Lesions, Scar Removal, Tattoo removal, Hair removal, Wrinkle Removal, Acne Treatment, Skin Rejuvenation, and Pore Reduction), by end user (Hospitals, Specialty Dermatology Clinics, and Private Clinics), by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was pegged at US$ 4,546.2 million in 2019, and is further estimated to exhibit a robust CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2019-2027).www.medgadget.com
