Cystic Fibrosis Market Size, Trends 2021 – Global Industry Share, Growth Analysis, Market Leaders, Business Demand, Application and Fastest CAGR During Forecast Period 2026

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA genetic disorder that affects the lungs, pancreas, kidneys, liver, and intestine is known as cystic fibrosis (CF). Symptoms of cystic fibrosis includes long-term repercussions such as difficulty in breathing and coughing due to recurrent lung infections. Other signs and symptoms include sinus infections, poor growth, infertility in males, and fatty stool. Symptoms of CF will differ from person to person. It is majorly inherited as an autosomal recessive gene. CF can be triggered by mutations in both copies of the gene for CFTR or cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator protein. This protein is engaged in the production of digestive fluids, mucus, and sweat. Secretions which are generally thin becomes thick if this protein is not functional. This disease can be diagnosed by genetic testing and sweat test.

