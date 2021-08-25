Microneedling Devices Market Trends and Updates 2021 – Global trends, Industry Top Leaders, Comprehensive Analysis, Devices Type, Regional Segments, Innovation and Forecast to 2026

According to MRFR, the Molecular Diagnostics Market is poised to register a CAGR of 8.57%and is slated to reach USD 16.32 Billion by 2025. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising incidence of various types of cancer, and technological advancements in molecular testing techniques are the primary drivers of the molecular diagnostics market’s growth. Molecular diagnostics are critical in the testing of infectious diseases because they provide rapid and accurate results. The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and infectious diseases is estimated further to fuel demand for molecular diagnostics over the forecast period. The detection of a wide variety of diseases has been facilitated by advances in molecular diagnostics, which is especially effective when confronted with difficult differential diagnoses.