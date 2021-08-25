Knowing when to stand and when to be silent

As a leader, when is it important to speak up? When should you listen? Some of the biggest problems people create for themselves involve speaking versus listening, (i.e. speaking when you shouldn’t, and not speaking when you should). Ironically, you can get into as much trouble by what you don’t say as opposed to what you do say. Answering the question “Why didn’t you say that?” versus “Why did you say that?” can be just as difficult.