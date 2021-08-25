Knowing when to stand and when to be silent
Each week I spend a portion of my days writing and preparing messages. I pray and seek the Lord’s voice as I strain my spiritual ear to hear the direction he is leading me. We know that thousands of men and women write and speak for audiences regularly and they enjoy it. However, when it comes to the ministry and representing God, relaying what we believe is his truth is one of the most serious assignments I can think of and is rarely comfortable.www.spencermagnet.com
