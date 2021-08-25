When the sun comes up!

My daughter did her first alpine rock route without me — or an older, more experienced guide — a couple of weeks ago. Her accomplishment was not without its challenges. They had a storm blow in as they neared the summit but were lucky when it passed by with little more than strong winds. They had some rope management trouble descending the gully to get off the climb and found themselves struggling to detangle their lines in an area of loose rocks and steep boulders. As with most alpine routes the approach to the climb was involved and arduous, as was the descent. It took a long time. She said she was exhausted by the end. But they did it and returned safely.