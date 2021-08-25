Cancel
Sterling steady, currency markets lack momentum ahead of Jackson Hole

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sterling was little changed on Wednesday, lacking direction as investors waited for the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium on Friday to give new momentum to the dollar.

Risk appetite was mixed, with riskier currencies such as the British pound supported by higher commodity prices at the start of the week, but any gains limited by concerns about the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Market attention is focused on Friday’s Jackson Hole conference, at which some investors expect Chair Jerome Powell to give hints about tapering the Fed’s bond-buying scheme.

At 0735 GMT, the pound was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.3717. Its direction has been driven by dollar moves and global risk sentiment. On Friday last week, it dropped to a one-month low of $1.3602 as the dollar index strengthened.

Versus the euro, the pound was little changed at 85.60 pence per euro. The pound has generally benefited from expectations that the Bank of England will tighten policy before the European Central Bank.

“GBP remains very much range-bound, with few immediate drivers seen on the horizon. GBP may take some lessons from Hungary, however,” wrote ING strategists in a note to clients.

Hungary’s central bank said on Tuesday it would start gradually withdrawing its bond-buying programme.

“Hungary’s test case suggests the FX market rewards a taper with a stronger currency,” ING said.

Speculators reduced their net long position on the pound in the week up to last Tuesday, CFTC data showed on Friday. This means that speculators are less bullish on the currency than they were earlier.

British retailers reported the biggest surge in spending in almost seven years this month. Orders hit a new high but stocks fell to the lowest levels on record, putting pressure on prices, industry data showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains quite below 110.00 on USD weakness

USD/JPY prints minute gains on Monday the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 following Fed’s Powell speech. Lower US Treasury yields augmented the downside for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair remains on the higher edge in the Asian session. Despite the weakness in the greenback,...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Mobius says hold 10% in gold as currencies set to be devalued

(Aug 30): Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Slams into Resistance

The Australian dollar rallied quite significantly on Friday as Jerome Powell spoke from the Jackson Hole Virtual Symposium. As he was a bit more dovish than some of the other members of the FOMC during the last week, it does suggest that perhaps the Federal Reserve will continue to be very accommodative, and the US dollar will probably remain somewhat weak.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars weighed by COVID-19, Fed prospects

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were slightly lower on Monday, as wide-scale coronavirus restrictions hurt sentiment and traders pondered whether the U.S. Federal Reserve path to rate hikes could hit the antipodean currencies. The Australian dollar slipped 0.05% to $0.7306, as polls showed a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan touches 3-week high after Fed's dovish stance

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan rose to a more than three-week high against the dollar on Monday, benefiting from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish stance on policy. The dollar fell as Powell's comments indicated policymakers were in no hurry to exit stimulus and move towards raising rates. Traders said the pace at which the Fed tapers its bond purchases will be the main factor in the dollar's trend against major currencies. Markets will next look to U.S. job reports due later this week and the Fed's September meeting for more clues on when it will begin to wind down pandemic-era stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4677 per dollar, 186 pips or 0.29% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4863, the strongest since Aug. 6. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4650 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4640 at one point, the loftiest level since Aug. 6. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4680, 31 pips firmer than the previous late session. Gains in the yuan were largely in reaction to a softer dollar, but many traders and analysts expect yuan strength to be short-lived. "Improving risk appetite supported the yuan, but economic fundamentals are unlikely to push the yuan to the highs hit in May," said Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank. "The yuan's depreciation risks are greater than appreciation risks," he added, noting that the Fed and PBOC's divergent positions on policy could cause the yuan's premium to shrink and lead to capital outflow. Markets expect the PBOC to roll out more easing measures and cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves later this year to bolster the economy, which has recently shown signs of losing steam as it deals with new COVID-19 restrictions. "As the Fed shows no urgency for monetary policy tightening, the PBOC should gain more leeway in its monetary policy based on domestic macro dynamics, which have been losing momentum lately," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.643 from the previous close of 92.67, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4665 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4677 6.4863 0.29% Spot yuan 6.468 6.4711 0.05% Divergence from 0.00% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.93% Spot change since 2005 27.96% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.67 98.79 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.643 92.67 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4665 0.02% * Offshore 6.639 -2.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-European stocks hold firm near record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Dovish Fed continues to support risky assets (Adds comment, updates prices) Aug 30 (Reuters) - European stocks held firm on Monday near record highs scaled earlier this month,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields follow U.S. Treasury yields lower on dovish Powell

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Monday, in line with U.S. Treasury yields after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave no new hints when the central bank is likely to start scaling back its bond purchases. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end higher as Fed's dovish stance calms nerves

SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended higher on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell laid out a slower-than-expected path to monetary tightening, calming investor nerves. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI closed...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dovish Fed pins dollar at two-week lows

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar steadied near two-week lows on Monday, held back by the message from the U.S. Federal Reserve chief that there is no hurry to dial back massive stimulus. The allure of the greenback has taken a knock since Friday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that...
Currenciestheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar in early trade today on improved sentiment towards the currency, coupled with rising oil prices, a dealer said. At 9.04 am, the local note rose to 4.1760/1780 versus the greenback from Friday's close of 4.1890/1930. However, the dealer...
Businessmoneyweek.com

Why central banks should stick to controlling inflation

What’s the point of a central bank? The old fashioned among you may think the answer to that is obvious: to manage interest rates and the supply of money such that inflation remains firmly under control. Central bankers have different ideas: where they once liked to consider themselves technocratic, they...
StocksInternational Business Times

Europe Markets Follow Asia, US Higher As Powell Soothes Taper Fears

Traders in Europe sent stock markets higher Monday in the wake of gains for Asia and a record-breaking Wall Street close, after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicated the central bank would be cautious in winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy and was in no hurry to lift interest rates.
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Track Wall St Record As Powell Soothes Taper Fears

Asian markets rose Monday following a record-breaking close on Wall Street after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicated the central bank would be cautious in winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy and was in no hurry to lift interest rates. In a closely watched speech Friday, Powell said the world's...
Marketsfxempire.com

Dollar Bulls Withdraw, Triggered By An Anti-Hawkish U.S Fed

The dollar plunged recently after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested in a highly predicted speech that the U.S central bank could taper its massive support for the economy by the end of the year, not as quickly as many in the market had anticipated. He said that maximum employment...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields shrug off German inflation

(Recasts, adds details, updates prices) Aug 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields held near one-month highs on Monday, showing little reaction as German inflation rose to a fresh 13-year peak. Preliminary data on Monday showed German inflation increased to 3.4% year-on-year and 0.1% month-on-month in August. “The lack of...
Currenciesfxempire.com

Trading Currencies: Jackson Hole Approaches, Will We See Taper?

The most anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium is upon us. However, we question if the ‘anticipation’ is warranted, as consensus now has the probability of Powell announcing taper timeframes below 50%. This step back from analysts can partly explain the easing in the USD this week. But we should point out...

