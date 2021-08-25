Cancel
Technology

Eavesdropping By LED

By Al Williams
hackaday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ever get the feeling someone is watching you, maybe they are listening, too. At least they might be listening to what’s coming over your computer speakers thanks to a new attack called “glow worm.” In this novel attack, careful observations of a power LED on a speaker allowed an attacker to reproduce the sound playing thanks to virtually imperceptible fluctuations in the LED brightness, most likely due to the speaker’s power line sagging and recovering.

Comments / 0

