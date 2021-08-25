Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West, TX

West Coast University opens Richardson campus at half capacity

By William C. Wadsack
Posted by 
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

West Coast University had a soft opening for its Richardson campus Aug. 23 with a reduced capacity of 50% for the fall term due to the increasing number of COVID-19 delta variant cases. The campus is located at 2323 N. Central Expressway, Richardson. It features 140,000 square feet of learning space for students and faculty. A grand opening celebration for the new campus is planned for January, according to university staff. The university offers undergraduate degree programs in nursing and dental hygiene as well as master’s and doctorate programs in nursing, health administration, occupational therapy, physical therapy and pharmacy. 866-508-2684. www.westcoastuniversity.edu.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West, TX
Education
City
Richardson, TX
Richardson, TX
Education
City
West, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Coast University#Edu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County College Northwest campus begins $308M construction project

A $308 million project to create four new buildings, remove five and renovate three more at Tarrant County College's Northwest campus in Fort Worth is underway. On June 17, the TCC board of trustees approved a $105 million contract with Skanska USA, according to a TCC press release. Construction of two of the planned new buildings began shortly thereafter. The project is part of the $825 million bond program Tarrant County voters approved in 2019.
Colleyville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Colleyville changes ownership

Colleyville's Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is now under the ownership of Sheila Ridley—a Birdville ISD teacher of 10 years—and her husband, Jason, as of Aug. 17. Located at 412 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 160, the shop is known for its handmade pies, including mini pies and their famous ice cream pie, known as Cloud 9. (817) 581-7437. www.buttermilkskypie.com/locations/colleyville.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Nonprofit Heart of the City Lewisville establishes new program to help people find clothes for free

Frances Peters has been serving her community for decades, but she said that starting Grahams Totally Free Clothing was a new way to give back to those in need. The program is among the services offered through the nonprofit Heart of the City Lewisville, where Peters is associate director of operations. Grahams Totally Free Clothing, which launched in June, accepts donations of gently used clothing. Those items are then made available for free in a store-like atmosphere. Anyone can use the service as there are no qualifications or standards to meet.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Parlour speakeasy is now open; children's programming in Frisco modified in response to COVID-19, and more top news from DFW

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Ready to Read Railroad program inside the Frisco Public Library is closed until further notice, according to a news release. Beginning Aug. 27, the Play Depot child care facility inside the Frisco Athletic Center will temporarily close until further notice.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD to offer virtual instruction for students in quarantine

Richardson ISD will offer a COVID Support Program beginning Aug. 30 for students who miss in-person school due to quarantine procedures. The district website states unvaccinated students who have to miss school as close contacts of cases and students who test positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms will be provided access to a support teacher while out of the classroom.
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano participates in national effort to re-establish pollinator population

Plano residents now have the opportunity to help re-establish the local pollinator population through a grassroots activity known as The Pollinators Bioblitz. The national effort, which is organized by the National Recreation and Parks Association, aims to find and document pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, according to an Aug. 27 news release from the city.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco temporarily closes, adjusts some children's programming due to rising COVID-19 cases in region

The city of Frisco announced Aug. 25 that hours for some facilities and programs for children will close or have modified hours due to surging cases of COVID-19 in the region. The Ready to Read Railroad program inside the Frisco Public Library is closed until further notice, according to a news release. Beginning Aug. 27, the Play Depot child care facility inside the Frisco Athletic Center will temporarily close until further notice.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Disaster response service Minuteman marks 10 years in McKinney

Minuteman Disaster Response, a nonprofit based in McKinney, marked 10 years of service in late May. Minuteman Disaster Response is a first responder support team of trained volunteers. The nonprofit forecasts storms and prepares teams for deployment. When calls for service come, the team provides aid to disaster victims and emergency personnel, offering aid in debris cleanup, resource management, search and rescue, first aid and emergency communications. The service is located at 1512 Bray Central Drive, Ste. 200. 214-585-2411. www.minutemanresponse.org.
Roanoke, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Downtown Roanoke boutique MadiJaks celebrates one year in business

Bailey Lewis covers the cities of Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake, as well as Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth. In December 2020, she graduated from the University of Oklahoma with her Bachelor's degree in journalism. Previously, she worked and interned for various publications, such as Local Profile, the OU Daily, the Malheur Enterprise and News21. When she's not writing, she enjoys spending time with her cat and watching documentaries.
EducationPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Q&A: Region 10 Executive Director Gordon Taylor discusses services, challenges for area school districts

Region 10 Education Service Center is one of 20 such agencies that support public schools throughout the state. Region 10 serves 81 independent school districts and 42 charter schools throughout the entirety of eight North Texas counties and portions of two others. Among its services are regular professional development opportunities ranging from literacy circles and reading clubs to mental health training and awareness for every member of a district’s education community.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

DATA: Richardson ISD shares breakdown of virtual learners by grade

Less than 5% of Richardson ISD elementary students are taking part in the temporary virtual classroom option offered for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, according to district staff. RISD families initially registered 1,040 students for the program, which includes district educators teaching curriculum both synchronously and asynchronously. During the...
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Stride running and walking studio now open in McKinney

A studio specializing in running and walking classes opened in late July at 3935 S. Lake Forest Drive, Ste. 105, McKinney. Stride offers classes catering to all ages and fitness levels, aiming to reinvent the definition of a runner through strategically designed programs taken at the client’s pace. Classes are coached in an indoor setting for both runners and walkers. 469-815-7812. www.runwithstride.com/location/mckinney.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Vakeroz Restaurant & Cantina in Frisco closes

Vakeroz Restaurant & Cantina is closed. The restaurant, formerly in Frisco’s West Towne Center, specialized in traditional Mexican cuisine, such as tacos, mole and quesadillas. The restaurant also offered weekday happy hours featuring margaritas and draft beer. 12255 Teel Parkway, Ste. 460, Frisco. www.vakeroz.com. Brooklynn Cooper covers public education in...
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Each & Every Detail event planners relocate in McKinney

Each & Every Detail relocated June 5 from 230 E. Hunt St., Ste. 102, McKinney, to 103 E. Virginia St., Ste. 208, McKinney. Each & Every Detail provides wedding and event planning services, stationery and accessories. Interested parties can receive complimentary consultations for services or to view products by appointment Tuesday through Saturday. 214-542-1317. www.eachandeverydetail.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy