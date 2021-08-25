West Coast University opens Richardson campus at half capacity
West Coast University had a soft opening for its Richardson campus Aug. 23 with a reduced capacity of 50% for the fall term due to the increasing number of COVID-19 delta variant cases. The campus is located at 2323 N. Central Expressway, Richardson. It features 140,000 square feet of learning space for students and faculty. A grand opening celebration for the new campus is planned for January, according to university staff. The university offers undergraduate degree programs in nursing and dental hygiene as well as master’s and doctorate programs in nursing, health administration, occupational therapy, physical therapy and pharmacy. 866-508-2684. www.westcoastuniversity.edu.communityimpact.com
Comments / 0