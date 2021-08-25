West Coast University opens Richardson campus at half capacity

Frances Peters has been serving her community for decades, but she said that starting Grahams Totally Free Clothing was a new way to give back to those in need. The program is among the services offered through the nonprofit Heart of the City Lewisville, where Peters is associate director of operations. Grahams Totally Free Clothing, which launched in June, accepts donations of gently used clothing. Those items are then made available for free in a store-like atmosphere. Anyone can use the service as there are no qualifications or standards to meet.