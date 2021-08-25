From The Rachel haircut to infidelity: These are stars' biggest REGRETS

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William have been on different paths for many years now, perhaps even dating back to their teenage days. William, the future king of England, has almost always been regarded as the more mature brother while Harry was pegged as the more mischievous one. As Showbiz Cheatsheet points out, Harry seemed to always have "trouble fitting in" while William was a "star student." Drawing comparisons to his mother, Princess Diana, Harry has seemingly always sought for something beyond the hand he was dealt; back in May, the Duke of Sussex told Dax Shepard that he knew that he wanted to leave his royal life behind fairly early on in his adult life.