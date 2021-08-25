From The Rachel haircut to infidelity: These are stars' biggest REGRETS
The royal brothers regret the length of the last call they had with their mum, Princess Diana, before she died. During an interview included on the documentary 'Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy', Prince William explained that they did not like speaking to their parents on the phone when they were younger. He also recalled being "in a desperate rush" to get back to play with their cousins when they were having what would be their last call with her. "All I do remember is probably regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was," added Prince Harry.
