‘What If…?’ episode 3 review: An engrossing whodunit
The first two episodes of What If…? featured some mash-up characters including Captain Carter and a T’Challa Star-Lord. Though both have been intriguing and entertaining takes, particularly the latter, the series boasts infinite possibilities so it should involve more than simply combining to heroes. This week takes a different approach and we are asked what would happen if the Avengers were taken out before they became a team.aiptcomics.com
