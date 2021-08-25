Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘What If…?’ episode 3 review: An engrossing whodunit

By Gary Catig
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first two episodes of What If…? featured some mash-up characters including Captain Carter and a T’Challa Star-Lord. Though both have been intriguing and entertaining takes, particularly the latter, the series boasts infinite possibilities so it should involve more than simply combining to heroes. This week takes a different approach and we are asked what would happen if the Avengers were taken out before they became a team.

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Lake Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Whodunit#Espionage#Avengers#Mcu#Bell#Robot Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
TV SeriesRolling Stone

Interview With the Vampires: Inside the Making of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3

On a dark Toronto night in the middle of a bleak pandemic winter, the cast and crew of What We Do in the Shadows are cracking themselves up with poop jokes. In the scene being filmed, the four lead vampires of the FX mockumentary series — bickering lovers Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), ancient warrior Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and superhumanly boring “energy vampire” Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) — are debating what to do with Nandor’s human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who recently outed himself as a vampire hunter. Guillermo is being kept in a cage in the basement of the group’s Staten Island home, and Colin Robinson has been obsessively studying the contents of Guillermo’s toilet bucket.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Dark Ages #1

This is what the Watcher has been watching for! A danger older than the Earth threatens everything. For once, the heroes who have saved the planet so many times are almost powerless in the face of it. X-Men and Avengers assemble. Spider-People and Fantastic Four come together. Heroes for Hire fight alongside Champions. None of it will be enough. The lights are about to go out. The world outside our window…is about to end. An all-new saga of the Marvel Universe as you’ve never seen it before from Tom Taylor and Iban Coello!
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 2 Review and Ending Explained: ‘A fun time for diehard fans’

What If? Episode 2 has been deployed to Disney Plus subscribers’ feeds, giving views another timeline-altering scenario to ponder on. This time around it’s T’Challa as Star-Lord, an interesting combination that makes for some major differences between the MCU canon and the What If? madness. Is What If? Episode 2 worth watching? This is the GameRevolution review. Warning: Spoilers ahead!
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 2 is packed with crowd-pleasing cameos

The latest episode of Marvel’s What If? is here, exploring the scenario where Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa becomes Star-Lord. Taking place mostly in space, it’s an episode jam-packed with cameos from across the MCU, and Marvel comics in general. One adorable inclusion that’s caught the attention of fans is the presence of Cosmo, the spacesuit-wearing dog. He also appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, and returns once more for What If? Another cameo includes Howard the Duck, who briefly makes a voiced appearance in the episode.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

What If Episode 3: What to Expect?

‘What If…?’ has taken a visually different approach to the MCU with its slick animation, but the core objective remains to tell heartfelt stories featuring Marvel Comics characters. The second episode of the show reimagines T’Challa, the Crown Prince of Wakanda as an intergalactic explorer who goes by the name Star-Lord. If you wish to refresh your memory about the episode’s events, you can head to the recap section. Folks looking for all the juicy details of the upcoming episode, allow us to guide you through all the necessary information regarding ‘What If…?’ episode 3.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

What If…? Episode 2 recap: A Black Panther in space

In What If Episode 2, a Wakandan prince saves the universe with a little help from his friends. But there’s always someone else trying to rise to power by any means necessary. What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? takes the Disney Plus show to the stars. The Watcher informs us:...
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

What If? episode 2 shows Thanos in a different light

Marvel’s What If? episode 2 features the surprising appearance of Thanos, the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame villain who eradiated half of the universe in the MCU. However, in this interpretation of the character, Josh Brolin’s portrayal of the Mad Titan is much different than the one we’ve seen in the movies.
TV Seriessubstreammagazine.com

Marvel’s ‘What If’ Episode One Review: Captain Carter Takes Up the Mantle

As the Disney + show, Loki opened the MCU multiverse doors and future movies such as Spiderman: No Way Home and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, we have What If? First; it was a Marvel comic series that began in 1977 that looked at the plethora of story possibilities with Marvel characters. It’s the multi-verse – anything can happen. The first issue, “What If Spider-Man had Joined the “Fantastic Four?,” was a gateway to infinite possibilities. Now, it has been adapted into an animated series, with Uatu / The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) as our narrator. He only observes, but doesn’t interfere. Much like Loki touched on, one choice can change the fate of everything.
TV SeriesInverse

What If...? Episode 2 finds in a shocking new reality

T’Challa is a character unlike any other. As opposed to many Marvel characters who undergo huge transformations when they come into their own as a superhero, T’Challa isn’t the focus of change; he’s an agent of change. Just as he led Wakanda in his main timeline, T’Challa Star-Lord is no different, changing so many elements of the MCU through merely being present.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

The Ending of Marvel's What If..? Episode 3 Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Episode 3 of Marvel’s What If..? is one of the most heartbreaking alternate realities that has ever been revealed and it is nothing anything anyone ever expected at all, even for a different version of the story that from the start, death loomed all around. Up until the ending of the run, it has been surprising all throughout.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Feral

Who knew a camping trip would result in so much horror?. American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 6 was a trip to the woods like no other, and it was another solid episode of this anthology series. Aaron Tveit got a much bigger role to sink his teeth into this...
TV SeriesRefinery29

Yes, The T’Challa Episode Of What If…? Made Me Cry

Two years after his triumphant return in Avengers: Endgame, King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) has reappeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a new story, one exploring a reality in which he never became the beloved Black Panther. Though brief, the new episode of Disney + series What If...? brings Boseman's journey as an MCU icon to a poetic close, offering up a new ending for our forever hero in which he fulfills a new dream: traversing the endless expanse of the universe.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

What If...? Episode 2 Review: Chadwick Boseman's Star Continues to Shine Brightly

Chadwick Boseman's bright star continues to shine after his tragic death. What If...? releases a fantastic second episode that's a substantive improvement over the premiere. The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) explores an alternate timeline where Yondu Udonta's (Michael Rooker) goofball Ravagers accidentally kidnap a young T'Challa instead of Peter Quill. The result is a much different Star-Lord that radically changes the MCU's fate for the better. Episode two is very funny and creative. It's a fitting last performance from a beloved and iconic actor.
TV Seriesgoombastomp.com

What If…? Episode 3 Loses Itself With Loss

What If…? Episode 3 Review — “What If… The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?”. Last week on What If…?, Marvel Studios took to the far reaches of the galaxy as King T’Challa became Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill. So far the first major animated project part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has mainly aimed to swap character shoes and allegiances. The result has worked more than efficiently, however, now with the third entry of What If…?, Marvel is venturing to embrace an opposite form of the multiverse; deleting characters from their needed positions. “What If… The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?” offers an interesting scenario for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, yet it lacks traction as it hampers a potentially great mystery.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 3 Review and Ending Explained: ‘This murder mystery is the best episode so far’

What If? Episode 3 is now available on Disney Plus, giving Marvel fans yet another warped look at an alternate MCU timeline. This time the episode focuses on Loki, who has come down to Earth. The character is a fan-favorite character who has just had his own dedicated show. How does his animated variant compare? Is What If? Episode 3 worth watching? This is the GameRevolution review. Warning: spoilers below!
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review of Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ Second Episode “What If…T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?”

The second episode of the animated Marvel Studios and Disney+ collaboration What If…? hit the streaming service merging the worlds of Guardians and the Galaxy and Black Panther through the medium of King T’Challa. The late Chadwick Boseman (42) graces the small screen in an animated return to his role as T’Challa, albeit in this form an intergalactic prince of Wakanda taking on the role of Star-Lord.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

All the references in the new episode of “What If …?”

The animated series of Disney+, What If…?, today premiered its third episode, starring Nick Fury y Black Widow. On this occasion, the premise of the show was simple: what would happen in a world where Avengers never meet? Sure, there’s a reason why Earth’s mightiest team of heroes never actually formed. During the events of the episode, members of the group are killed under mysterious circumstances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy