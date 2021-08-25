NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES SALE

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated November 30, 2017, Andron M. Davis, did convey in trust to David E. Fielder, Trustee, a certain tract of land to secure payment of a debt in the principal sum of $549,000, payable to Byron D. Harrison, Jr., (“Harrison”) of record at Book Tl351, page 568, in the Register of Deeds Office of Loudon County, Tennessee, (“Deed of Trust”), said Deed of Trust is incorporated herein by reference; and WHEREAS, Harrison is the true and lawful owner and holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust and; WHEREAS, Harrison subsequently appointed Robert R. Carl as Substitute Trustee of record at Book T1546 page 426 in the Register of Deeds Office for Loudon County, Tennessee; and WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of debts and obligations secured by said Deed of Trust and the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire balance due and payable and has instructed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose said Deed of Trust in accordance with their terms and provisions; NOW, THEREFORE, by the authority vested in me as Trustee under said instrument, I will appear on the 9th day of September, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the main entrance to the Loudon County Courthouse, 601 Grove St., Loudon, TN 37774 and offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in bar of all rights and equities of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said Deeds of Trust, a portion of the property therein conveyed which is situated in the State of Tennessee, Loudon County, and is described as follows: TRACT ONE: Situated in the Third Civil District of Loudon County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod at a fence post comer to the property now or formerly owned by Pridham, said iron rod being located 2/10 mile from the intersection of Fisher Road and Axley Chapel Road; thence running along the line of Fisher Road, South 58 degrees 11 minutes 23 seconds West, 976.35 feet to an iron rod; thence North 31 degrees 42 minutes 00 seconds West, 355.00 feet to an iron rod; thence North 32 degrees 53 minutes 00 seconds East, 261.70 feet to an iron rod; thence North 31 degrees 42 minutes 00 seconds West, 784.20 feet to an iron rod; thence South 56 degrees 37 minutes 00 seconds West, 287.90 feet to an iron rod; thence North 22 degrees 30 minutes 19 seconds West, 500.75 feet to an iron rod; thence North 67 degrees 02 minutes 15 seconds East, 842.26 feet to an iron rod; thence South 25 degrees 39 minutes 42 seconds East, 640.82 feet to an iron rod; thence North 46 degrees 25 minutes 53 seconds East, 137.62 feet to an iron rod; thence South 34 degrees 27 minutes 04 seconds East, 999.75 feet to the point of beginning, containing 30.29 acres, as shown by survey of William J. Leggins, RLS No. 987, dated November 11, 1993. Subject to all applicable restrictions, easements, and building setback lines as are shown of record in the Loudon County Register’s Office. Being the same property conveyed by Warranty Deed recorded in Deed Book 209, page 475 in the Register’s Office of Loudon County, Tennessee, and a portion of property conveyed by Quitclaim Deed recorded in Book D324, page 720 in said Register’s Office. TRACT TWO: Situated in the Third Civil District of Loudon County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod in the north margin of Fisher Lane about 1/2 mile Southwest of the Glendale-Greenback Road; thence running with the line of Fisher, North 31 degrees 42 minutes West, 555.6 feet to a 36-inch oak tree at a fence comer; thence North 31 degrees 49 minutes West, 690.9 feet to a set iron rod a new comer to Helton; thence running with the line of Helton, North 56 degrees 37 minutes East, 287.9 feet to a set iron rod in the woods of a hollow near the bend of an old logging road; thence continuing with the line of Helton up a steep hill, South 31 degrees 42 minutes East, 784.2 feet to a set iron rod in an open field; thence continuing in the line of Helton, South 32 degrees 53 minutes West 261.7 feet to an iron rod at a 50-foot right-of-way; thence continuing with the line of Helton, South 31 degrees 42 minutes East, 355.0 feet along a 50-foot right-of-way to a set iron rod in the north margin of Fisher Lane; thence running with the north margin of Fisher Lane, South 54 degrees 20 minutes West, 50.2 feet to the point of beginning, containing 6.0 acres, as shown by survey of William J. Leggins, RLS No. 987, dated December 6, 1986. Subject to the reservation of Ben Ralph Embry and wife, Patsy H. Embry of the 50-foot driveway which crosses the subject property and extends to the remaining property now or formerly belong to Embry, as set out in Warranty Deed recorded in Deed Book 218, page 150 in the Register’s Office of Loudon County, Tennessee. Subject to all applicable restrictions, easements, and building setback lines as are shown of record in the Loudon County Register’s Office. Being the same property conveyed to Byron D. Harrison, Jr. by QuitClaim Deed recorded in Deed Book D398, page 199 in the Register’s Office of Loudon County, Tennessee. Said sale shall be made for cash in bar of all right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower, and all other rights or exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but subject to the following: Any unpaid taxes against the property including the 2021 Loudon County taxes; and Any recorded easements, conditions, covenants, rights-of-way or subdivision plats affecting the property, Any dedication of roads affecting the property and any governmental zoning and subdivision ordinances or regulations in effect; and Any prior or superior liens, judgment, deeds of trust or other parties of interest of record, and Other parties “interested”, as defined by Tennessee statutes, and to whom the Substitute Trustee has given notice of this Trustee’s Sale, includes the following: None. Notice has been given pursuant to the provisions of T.C.A. 35-5-101 et seq, and any provisions of the Deed of Trust affecting same beginning Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of Harrison, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Harrison shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable, and willing to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said Deed of Trust and are made a part hereof as if set forth verbatim herein. Published: News-Herald Lenoir City, Tennessee August 25, 2021, September 1, 2021, September 8, 2021.