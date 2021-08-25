Lessons learned: Cal Fire chief to discuss Zonehaven evacuation platform in forum

The Zonehaven evacuation platform used during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire of 2020 will take center stage in an online roundtable discussion open to the public Thursday. The virtual roundtable, titled “Lessons Learned from the CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Changing the Game for Evacuations” will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 26. Jonathan Cox, deputy chief of Cal Fire’s San Mateo County division, will lead the discussion.