Public Safety

Lessons learned: Cal Fire chief to discuss Zonehaven evacuation platform in forum

By Astrid Casimire, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 5 days ago
The Zonehaven evacuation platform used during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire of 2020 will take center stage in an online roundtable discussion open to the public Thursday. The virtual roundtable, titled “Lessons Learned from the CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Changing the Game for Evacuations” will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 26. Jonathan Cox, deputy chief of Cal Fire’s San Mateo County division, will lead the discussion.

Oakland, CA
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/
