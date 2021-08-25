Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

LETTER: Wear masks in school

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience has never wavered about how humans can combat dangerous germs that live in our noses and throats and can spread to others in the air, just by our breathing. Not to mention talking, coughing , sneezing or laughing. It is why our local hospital pre Covid required all staff who chose not to receive yearly flu vaccine to mask from October to April. Every virus, given the opportunity to spread quickly among a large population will begin to mutate to survive as the hosts start building antibodies to resist it in it’s original form. Stopping the spread limits it’s ability to do that, and wearing masks is the only proven way of stopping germs from leaving on our breath, and from being inhaled from the air around us. It is also clear that isolation can lead to depression and tragic consequences.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schooling#Depression#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Two adult vaccine hesitant brothers die of Covid-19 the same day, their fully vaccinated elderly mother suffers only mild symptoms

The Covid-19 situation in the past few weeks has been nothing but intense as the numbers are on the rise across the country and everyone blames the Delta variant. What is even more alarming is the fact that the hospitals are running out of ICU beds to accommodate the Covid-19 patients and this situation is especially taking hit among the states with lower vaccination rates.
Johnston County, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Johnston County teacher refusing to wear mask in school

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A South Johnston High School English teacher isn't used to staying home during the workweek. Earlier this month, the Johnston County Board of Education voted to require masks in school to curb the spread of COVID-19 Johnston County Public Schools says it cannot comment on the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘We will find you’: anti-mask parents threaten doctors and nurses at Tennessee school board meeting

A group of anti-mask parents aggressively confronted doctors and nurses leaving a school board meeting in Tennessee night after a school mask mandate just passed, surrounding their cars and threatening them.“You can leave freely, but we will find you, and we know who you are,” one man says, in video captured by journalist Matt Masters.“You’ll never be allowed in public again,” another man says, as a crowd nearby chants, “Will not comply!” and “No more masks!”Police had to restrain the crowd.“I was told by deputies to stay inside for my own safety because I was wearing a mask,” NewsChannel5...
ProtestsPosted by
Indy100

Protestors threaten to track down school board members ... because they want kids to wear masks

Outraged protestors threatened doctors and school board members ... all because a Tennessee school board reinstated school mask rules.The Williamson County School board met on Tuesday evening to discuss the measure, where some anti-mask parents shared their concerns about masks with the board — some in favour, though most vehemently against. One parent, who identified as a former Marine, told the board: “Actions have consequences. If you vote for this, we will come for you, in a non-violent way,” according to CNN. “In the past, you dealt with sheep, now prepare yourself to deal with lions,” he added.Here’s the...
EducationLedger-Enquirer

Parent rips face mask off teacher in confrontation at school, Texas district says

A teacher’s face mask worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 was ripped off by a parent days before the first day of school in Texas, according to a school official. A statement, titled “Creating An Oasis For Our Students,” provided insights into the return to school at Eanes Independent School District in Austin as well as details on unfortunate situations like the face mask incident. Eanes ISD is a K-12 school district.
Illinois StateWSET

Illinois school sends student home for refusing to wear mask

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) —Officials at a suburban Chicago high school on Friday sent a freshman student home for refusing to put on a face covering, a decision her mother contends violates her 14-year-old daughter’s rights. Sheri Urlacher said her daughter was sent home from Fremd High School in Palatine after...
KidsPosted by
MassLive.com

Wearing a mask is protection that can save a life (Letters)

I make no claims of being a pediatrician or even scientifically minded but searching online took all of 15 seconds to find the information I needed to back my suspicions. I read the letter, “Mask wearing for children unreasonable,” Aug. 15, page C4. The writer expressed concerns over children wearing masks in school. The first concern regarded the idea that mask wearing would restrict the flow of oxygen reaching the body.
Jefferson County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Jeffco Public Schools Will Require Everyone 2+ To Wear Masks Inside Schools

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jeffco Public Schools will require masks for everyone aged two years old and up when indoors at school, beginning Tuesday. Additionally, all unvaccinated faculty, staff, students and adults who are participating in school-based extracurricular activities must undergo routine testing during the academic year. The district released its updated health protocols on Monday. (credit: CBS) “On August 16th, Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) issued a Public Health Order (PHO) requiring masks to be worn inside all schools and child care settings, PK-12 for all individuals age 2 and older regardless of vaccination status,” the district website stated. “Starting August 17,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy