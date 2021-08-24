Cancel
Emmons remains a Raider after NFL's 2nd cuts

By STAFF REPORTS
Morganton News Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, Nev. — B.J. Emmons remains a Las Vegas Raider following the NFL’s second mandatory wave of preseason roster cuts that reduced the 32 squads from 85 men to 80. The rookie running back out of Freedom High School was not part of the team’s transactions over a two-day period to meet the roster requirement, which Monday were releasing cornerback Rasul Douglas and guard Parker Ehinger, waiving punter Corliss Waitman and signing tackle Devery Hamilton, and Tuesday waiving wide receiver Marcell Ateman, waiving/injured defensive tackle Darius Stills and placing linebacker Darron Lee on injured reserve.

