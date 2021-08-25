Britney Spears under Investigation after Allegedly Attacking One of Her Employees

Britney Spears seems to be in trouble with the law after her longtime housekeeper filed a report against her claiming she attacked her during an altercation.

It has been reported that the Princess of Pop is currently being investigated for an alleged misdemeanor battery incident that took place after the housekeeper took the artist's dog to the vet.

However, despite the claim, sources close to Britney say that she "didn't hit anyone" and was only trying to knock the phone out of the housekeeper's hand.

PHYSICAL CONTACT

Captain Eric Buschow from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department shared that the investigation will be forwarded to the attorney's office for review.

Buschow refused to discuss further details but added that misdemeanor battery occurs when "physical contact" with another individual.

As aforementioned, the incident happened after the employee took Britney's dog to the vet, and the two were arguing about the animal's well-being.

The singer is yet to comment on the case, which isn't unusual as lawyers often advise their clients to remain silent while their cases are being worked on.

REQUEST DENIED

The investigation comes just a few days after judge Brenda Penny denied Britney's request to expedite her next hearing regarding the suspension of her conservatorship.

The pop star also requested her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed as her conservator, meaning that he would no longer hold any power over her financial decisions.

Jamie was appointed conservator of his daughter's $60 million estate in 2008 following two incidents that led Britney to be hospitalized due to mental health issues and substance abuse.

According to her, Jamie has been dictating what she says, does, and wears for the past 13 years, and she's had enough, which is why she requested him to be removed from his role.

SISTER IN SIGHT

But Jamie wasn't the only one target by Britney. Her sister, Jamie Lynn, was also blasted for "attending an awards show and performing her songs to remixes" when she was supposed to be her support system.

Britney has been at war against her conservatorship for quite a while now, which she claims to have killed her dreams, but believes to be on the right track now that she has a new attorney to represent her.