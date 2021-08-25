Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Bowers and Wilkins evolves a classic with new 800 Series Diamond speakers

By Kob Monney
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YuCb_0bc9kg8U00

Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series Diamond speakers have had a long-standing reputation for quality in the music industry. You could say that they’re the sound behind the ‘sound’, with their speakers in use at such iconic venues such as Abbey Road recording studios.

Several years after the last revamp of the Diamond series, B&W has introduced an all-new industrial design and a raft of new technologies which, in its words, “set even higher standards for outright sound quality”.

The range consists of seven models, the same as before, starting with the “entry-level” two-way 805 D4 stand-mount speaker and joined by a series of three-way floorstanding models that includes the 804 D4, 803 D4 and 802 D4.

The flagship model sees the reintroduction of the 801 D4, which replaces the 800 D3. For home cinema set-ups, there’s a choice between a pair of two centre channel speakers in the HTM81 D4 and HTM82 D4.

According to Bowers & Wilkins, every new model is a combination of hundreds of detail improvements, as well the presence of new technologies to create the “most transparent, detailed and natural-sounding series of loudspeakers” B&W has come up with yet.

The new 800 Series Diamond range is available globally from September 1st, 2021.

800 Series Diamond design and features

The appearance of the new 800 Series has been refined in a number of ways. There’s now the option of choosing a fourth finish, with Satin Walnut joining the existing Gloss Black, White and Satin Rosenut finishes.

The cabinet for all stereo models has been upgraded, with a new rigid, cast aluminium top section. That has replaced the previous wooden version in order to produce greater stiffness and improve the “quietness” of the cabinet, reducing any internal reflections that could affect the speaker’s output.

The 805 D4 and 804 D4 stereo models have adopted the reverse-wrap cabinet design first introduced in 2015. The profile of each cabinet’s front baffle has reduced while increasing the overall rigidity of the system. It’s allowed the crossovers to be mounted in dedicated spaces on the rear of each speaker, housed behind rigid aluminium spines.

The 805 and 804 also feature updates to their Matrix bracing, using thicker panels made from solid plywood instead of MDF, which are reinforced by aluminium bracing sections.

The profile of the aluminium top is finished in ‘Leather by Connolly’ – black for dark cabinets (Black, Satin Rosenut) and light grey for lighter finishes (White, Satin Walnut).

The design for the Solid Body Tweeter-on-Top housing has been tweaked too, now using a new elongated tube-loading system for a more open sound at higher frequencies. Milled from a single solid block of aluminium (with an anodised dark or light finish) and decoupled from the main body, the aim is to resist unwanted resonance from affecting the speaker’s high frequency performance.

The 800 Series Diamond continues to use the Continuum speaker and FST (Fixed Suspension Transducer) for its midrange drive units, but a change has been made with the new composite Biomimetic Suspension replacing the conventional fabric spider.

The goal with this redesigned spider element is to reduce unwanted air pressure – i.e. sound – for more transparency and realism.

800 Series Diamond range

801 D4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYWjU_0bc9kg8U00
  • Price: £30,000 / $35,000 / €35,000
  • 1x ø25mm diamond dome high-frequency
  • 1x 150mm Continuum cone FST midrange
  • 2x 250mm Aerofoil cone bass units
  • Frequency range: 13Hz to 35kHz
  • Sensitivity: 90dB

The 801 is back as B&W’s flagship model in this range, replacing the 800 D3. This floorstander features the all-aluminium turbine head that’s been dampened and decoupled from the main speaker housing to avoid resonance and produce what B&W calls its most realistic midrange performance yet.

802 D4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXYcN_0bc9kg8U00
  • Price: £22,500 / $26,000 / €26,000
  • 1x 25mm diamond dome high-frequency
  • 1x 150mm Continuum cone FST midrange
  • 2x 200mm Aerofoil cone bass units
  • Frequency range: 14Hz to 35kHz
  • Sensitivity: 90dB

B&W says the 802 offers similar performance levels compared to the 801, though not quite as dear on the wallet. It features the same decoupled Turbine Head and can be used for stereo listening experiences or parked within a home theatre system.

803 D4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2Fbr_0bc9kg8U00
  • Price: £16,000 / $20,000 / €20,000
  • 1x 25mm diamond dome high-frequency
  • 1x 130mm Continuum cone FST midrange
  • 2x 180mm Aerofoil cone bass units
  • Frequency range: 16Hz to 35kHz
  • Sensitivity: 90dB

The 803 is a more compact model compared to those above, with a smaller Turbine Head and less acreage in terms of footprint so it won’t take up as much space and also weighs nearly 30kg less than the 802 D4. The presence of the Biometric Suspension spider aims to reduce colouration and bump up midrange transparency.

804 D4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qe8aL_0bc9kg8U00
  • Price: £9,500 / $12,500 / €12,500
  • 1x 25mm diamond dome high-frequency
  • 1x 130mm Continuum cone FST™ midrange
  • 2x 165mm (6.5in) Aerofoil cone bass units
  • Frequency range: 20Hz to 35kHz
  • Sensitivity: 89dB

The 804 D4 loses the Turbine Head and opts for a more conventional appearance. It features the new reverse wrap-around cabinet to improve the dispersion of sound and reduce resonance.

805 D4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPl4k_0bc9kg8U00
  • Price: £6,250 / $8,000 / €8,000
  • 1x ø25mm (1in) diamond dome high-frequency
  • 1x ø165mm (6.5in) Continuum cone bass midrange
  • Frequency range: 34Hz to 35kHz
  • Sensitivity: 88dB

With the 805 we reach the most compact model in the range. This standmount speaker features the Diamond Dome tweeter and Solid Body Tweeter-on-Top configuration to hit those high frequencies with clarity.

HT1M81 D4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRMzK_0bc9kg8U00
  • Price: £6,500 / $7,500 / €7,500
  • 1x 25mm diamond dome high-frequency
  • 1x 150mm Continuum cone FST midrange
  • 2x 200mm Aerofoil cone bass units
  • Frequency range: 20Hz to 35kHz
  • Sensitivity: 90dB

The first of the centre channel speakers, the HT1M81 can be paired with either the 801 or 802 speakers. The largest of the two centres, it features a stiff, aluminium enclosure for the midrange drive unit that once again is uncoupled and looks to prevent unwanted air leakage from affecting the speaker’s performance.

HT1M82 D4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fc6HV_0bc9kg8U00
  • Price: £4,750 / $5,500 / €5,500
  • 1x 25mm diamond dome high-frequency
  • 1x 130mm (5in) Continuum cone FST midrange
  • 2x 165mm Aerofoil cone bass units
  • Frequency range: 33Hz to 35kHz
  • Sensitivity: 89dB

The HT1M82 is smaller than the other centre channel, and is more appropriately partnered with the 803 floorstander or 804 standmount model. B&W’s famed Diamond tweeter finds a place here for a detailed high frequency performance, while B&W claim the low noise Continuum cone offers a high resolution performance without colouring the sound.

FS-805 D4 & FS-HTM D4 stands

  • Price: £1,100 / $1,200 / €1,200
  • Price: £700 / $800 / €800

Last, but not least, are a pair of stands. As the model implies, the FS-805 is intended for use with the 805 D4 standmount, with the FS-HTM stand can be partnered with either centre speaker in the 800 series. Both come in a choice of black and silver finishes.

Comments / 0

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#New Technologies#Design#Bowers Wilkins#B W#Satin Walnut#Gloss Black#Matrix#Mdf#Solid Body#Frequency#The Biometric Suspension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Panasonic SC-GN01 wearable speaker to shoulder burden of great gaming sound

While there’s a host of great gaming headsets and sound bars to get the best from your PC or console, but what about an immersive speaker you wear around the neck?. That’s what Panasonic is touting with its brand new SC-GN01 Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System, revealed at Gamescom 2021. It sits around the shoulders and promises to deliver big sound, minus the hot ears from extended headset use.
Musicguitar.com

Gretsch G2410TG Streamliner review: Classic aesthetics with beefier tones

The tagline for Gretsch’s Streamliner series is ‘brave new sound’, so you might well be a little confused by the oh-so-familiar look of the fully hollow G2410TG. That is, until you look at it side-on. The ‘G’ denotes gold hardware, but the big difference between this 2021 guitar and the...
Electronicsinputmag.com

Bowers & Wilkins' Pi7 are the best wireless earbuds for watching movies on a plane

Wireless earbuds are great, except for one thing: They don't work when you're on a plane for watching the free movies provided by in-flight entertainment. There are workarounds like buying a Bluetooth transmitter that essentially plugs into the two-prong 3.5mm jacks usually located in your seat's armrest. I've tested the RHA Wireless Flight Adapter with mixed results and it appears it's no longer sold, though you can still find it from unofficial retailers. I've also heard good things about Twelve South's AirFly Pro ($45). There are also numerous cheapo versions on Amazon that solve the same problem, but I can't vouch for how well they work.
Electronicscepro.com

Proficient Introduces Protege Series of Outdoor Speakers

Nortek Control has announced the introduction of Proficient Protege Series rock and planter loudspeakers that are designed to blend into their surroundings, while bringing a choice of quality speakers to outdoor spaces. The two new Proficient rock speakers (PAS-RS6 and PAS-RS8i) are available in a choice of granite, speckled granite,...
Electronicsfujirumors.com

The GFX 50 Series is an ISO-less Classic

The sensor in the GFX 50 series is certainly not the fastest. Nevertheless, you should not underestimate this ISO-invariant classic with its 50 megapixels. In terms of sharpness and dynamic range, it can still hold a candle to newer developments. Virtually all cameras of the Fujifilm X series are ISO-less...
Electronicsyourchoiceway.com

Bowers & Wilkins PX Review

Bowers & Wilkins rarely disappoints when it comes to headphones and it now offers wireless and noise cancelling. Here's our review of the PX headphones. For its first attempt at noise cancelling headphones Bowers & Wilkins has done an amazing job. By incorporating elements of the outstanding P9 Signature headphones in a compact and portable design, the PX are the best sounding wireless headphones we’ve ever heard.
Electronicssoundandvision.com

Polk Refreshes 2 Home Theater Speaker Series

Looking ahead to the rapidly approaching 2021 holiday season, Polk Audio today introduced not one but two full-line home theater speaker series. The upscale Signature Elite Series (opening photo), which sits below the flagship Legend and Reserve series, is an update of the Signature Series Polk introduced in 2016. The lineup comprises eight models, including a $249/pair surround/height module for adding an overhead dimension with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks. Prices top out at $1,098/pair for a floorstanding tower model.
Video Gameslifewire.com

Panasonic Announces New Immersive Speaker System

Panasonic has announced a new unique-looking speaker-headset combo, the SoundSlayer WIGSS. The announcement was made at Gamescom 2021, an annual video game trade fair held in Germany. The press release revealed the speaker was made in collaboration with the sound team of the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV Online videogame.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

New Apple Watch Series 7 design revealed in biggest leak yet

(Pocket-lint) - We've already known for quite some time that Apple would be altering the chassis of the Apple Watch for the first time since its release back in 2015, however, new images posted by @MajinBuOfficial appear to show the new design in the most high-definition leak we've seen to date.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Astell & Kern's A&ultima SP2000T hi-res player is official

Astell & Kern's SP2000T hi-res music player was teased a couple of weeks ago, but now it's officially broken cover. Here are all the details. As teased, it's the firm's first hi-res music player with a quad DAC and triple amp system. The OP-amp (operational amp) takes care of all the duties of a regular amp, while the tube amp gives tracks the warmth associated with an analogue amp. And if you want to combine warmth with hi-res clarity, opt for the hybrid amp, which gives you the best of both worlds.
TechnologyGuitar World Magazine

Harmony debuts sumptuous Series 6 all-tube guitar amp range

Harmony has lifted the lid on its new Series 6 guitar amps – a run of three all-tube combos, including the H650, H620 and H605. Packed with thoughtful features, all three amps in the range offer Jensen speakers, blue Tolex covering (which we must admit looks completely stunning), three-band EQs and power attenuators, for getting the most of the preamp at lower volumes.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Fractal Audio Unveils the FM9

The new FM9 from Fractal Audio Systems is an all-in-one amp modeler, effects processor, foot controller, audio interface—and more—designed for professional use and personal enjoyment. With four DSP cores, the FM9 is the most powerful floor unit ever produced by Fractal Audio, and it features an impressive list of technologies and features from the award-winning Axe-Fx III, FM3, and FC Controllers.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

veho MR-7 retro Bluetooth wireless speaker pairs vintage design with high-quality sound

Make sure your speaker stands out with the veho MR-7 retro Bluetooth wireless speaker. Not just a modern gadget, this sound system has a vintage-inspired design. It’s compact and portable, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. And that’s especially because of the retro leather carry handle. But it offers totally impressive sound that’s not old at all. Its dual acoustic drivers and two 5-watt speakers deliver a wide audio spectrum. In fact, this wireless speaker also offers 30 hours of battery life from a single charge. Operating totally cord-free, it connects through Bluetooth 5.0 or a 3.5 mm aux jack depending on how you want to play music. Furthermore, you can even use it to take hands-free calls, and it pairs with another MR-7 if you want even more sound.
Electronicsknowtechie.com

Review: CineHome II wireless surround speaker system

It’s no secret that the best thing you can do to upgrade your TV watching experience is to buy better speakers to attach to it. Whether that’s a soundbar, bookshelf speakers, or a full surround sound system, your ears will thank you. That’s true enough for movie watching, but it...
ElectronicsThe Verge

V-Moda BoomPro X review: turn your favorite headphones into the perfect gaming or Zoom headset

There’s something to be said for cheap, simple gadgets. The BoomPro is a smart idea that’s executed almost perfectly. With a single cable, you get a microphone (with a flexible arm for easy repositioning), volume controls, and a mute switch. It can substitute for the 3.5mm audio cable that you’d normally plug into your favorite wireless headphones, immediately transforming them into a much better communication tool.
Electronicsthefastmode.com

Technicolor, LG U+ and HARMAN Roll Out Premium Video and Sound Experience

Technicolor Connected Home has joined forces with LG U+ and HARMAN’s Embedded Audio group to develop and deploy a high-end, multi-service home-entertainment platform that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos delivered through a HARMAN Sound by JBL audio solution for the South Korean market. LG U+, one of Korea’s largest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy