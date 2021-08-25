Cancel
Powell County, KY

Powell County receives $1.7M for highway projects

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

STANTON, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Powell County have received more than $1.7 million for highway projects that will reduce traffic congestion at local schools and improve road conditions in the area.

Gov. Andy Beshear presented ceremonial checks Tuesday during a visit to Stanton for $1.2 million and $524,400, a statement from his office said.

The largest chunk of funding will go toward school safety. Officials said $1,155,000 will pay for the design and construction of a turning lane on Kentucky Highway 2073 into the main entrance of Powell County High School and Powell County Middle School and pavement striping and curb work at an intersection near Stanton Elementary School.

The other $524,700 is discretionary funding for resurfacing sections of seven county roadways, the statement said.

“As Governor, but also as a parent, the safety of our schoolchildren is always on my mind,” Gov. Beshear said. “This ceremonial check represents more than the cost of engineering and materials. It represents a high priority of all of us on Team Kentucky — making streets and roads safer around and near our schools.”

