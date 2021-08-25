Cancel
The Associated Press

Page chosen as chief justice for Tennessee Supreme Court

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Roger A. Page has been elected as the chief justice for the state’s highest court.

Page was chosen by his colleagues to lead the five-member Tennessee Supreme Court, the state court system said in a news release Tuesday.

Page’s term begins Sept. 1. Page succeeds Jeff Bivins, who has served as chief justice since September 2016, the state court system said.

Page was elected circuit court judge in 1998 for the 26th Judicial District, which includes the counties of Chester, Henderson and Madison. He was appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals in 2011 by then-Gov. Bill Haslam.

Haslam appointed Page to the state Supreme Court in 2016.

Page is scheduled to be sworn in at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex on Sept. 1. The event will be live streamed.

