Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

West Virginia mayor seeks $500 for vaccinated workers

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The mayor of West Virginia’s largest city wants to give $500 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Tuesday that she sent a letter to the City Council requesting approval for either a cash payment or a $500 health savings account contribution to eligible employees. Workers must have at least two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the city said in a statement.

The payment would come from the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funding, the statement said. Goodwin anticipates the cost would be $450,000 if all city employees participate.

Kanawha County currently has 842 active coronavirus cases, up from 478 a week earlier.

“We serve the public every day and it is not only our job to keep the public safe — but we need to keep our employees safe,” Goodwin said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

551K+
Followers
305K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Vaccines
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
Charleston, WV
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The City Council#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Frontier Communications hiring 100 workers in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Frontier Communications plans to hire 100 employees in West Virginia by the end of the year to support the company’s upcoming network expansion. Frontier said in a news release that it will hire cable splicers and outside plant technicians throughout the state. It’s part of the company’s national fiber-optic network expansion over the next three years.
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Dartmouth workers not at college yet asked to stay remote

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College is asking employees who have not yet returned to campus to keep working remotely until Oct. 4. The previous plan was for workers to return at the start of September, but the college is adjusting its plans as COVID-19 cases increase regionally and nationally, said Scott Bemis, chief human resources officer.
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine dad sues school system over mask mandate

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A father is suing in federal court over a mask mandate imposed on his 12-year-old daughter in the Winslow school system. The lawsuit names the town of Winslow, school board, public schools and Superintendent Peter Thiboutot as defendants, and accuses them of “aggrandizing” the risk COVID-19 poses to children.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Georgia city struggling to repair hundreds of water leaks

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Records show one Georgia city has struggled to keep up with hundreds of water leaks reported this year. Documents obtained by WMAZ-TV through an open records request show 876 water leaks reported to the city of Warner Robins since January. The records estimate a loss of 40 million gallons (150 million litres) of water.
Santa Fe, NMPosted by
The Associated Press

Santa Fe hotel first to call for guests’ vaccine proof

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe hotel will likely be the first such establishment in the city and New Mexico to mandate proof of vaccination for access. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Ten Thousand Waves guests who want to book a room, use the spa or eat indoors will have to be vaccinated or submit a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Comments / 1

Community Policy