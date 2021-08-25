Cancel
Obituaries

Barbara J. Kotas

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Jean (Stewart) Kotas was born to Lloyd and Roma (Jarchow) Stewart in Fairbury on June 8, 1947, and passed away Aug. 20, 2021, surrounded by family at her home at the age of 74. She attended one year of country school near Daykin. Barb then moved with her family...

