After his mother's death, Pitt wide receiver Tre Tipton says, 'Now, she sees everything'

Kim Tipton loved nothing more than watching her son, Tre, play football.

She went to all the games, but Kim lived in Vandergrift. Meanwhile, Tre was at Pitt for the past six years, earning a bachelor’s degree in communications, working on a master’s in social work, playing wide receiver going on seven seasons and, of course, helping anyone who needed a shoulder to lean on or an ear that would listen.

Yeah, he’s a busy guy.

Sadly, Kim died in June, only reinforcing Tre’s lifetime goal of making Mom proud.

“Before she couldn’t see everything I was doing,” Tipton said Tuesday after practice. “Now, she sees everything. I have to make sure I’m doing the right things.

“For sure, 100,000%,” he said of playing this season for Kim. “Every day I go out (to practice), it’s me playing for my mom. And that transition process of realizing that you’re now a man and you have to rely on yourself and rely on the goals that you’re creating, I can’t let her down.

“I know she’s watching me every chance that she gets. Every move that I make, everything that I do, how I move, how I do anything, I can’t make mom mad.”

Tipton is a good football player, possibly the best athlete ever to graduate from Apollo-Ridge. Injuries have limited him to 35 catches and two touchdowns in six seasons at Pitt, but he is not defined by the game he loves.

He has decided to make his mission advocating for students’ and athletes’ mental health. He founded LOVE (Living Out Victoriously Everyday), an on-campus organization in which he counsels student-athletes and helps them deal with the pressures of mixing academics with athletics.

“Athletes don’t really get an opportunity to speak up about (mental health). We really don’t get the opportunity to speak up about our situations,” he said. “And if we do, we get looked at differently. Everybody claims that we’re superheroes. We’re just normal people, just like you.

“So to give athletes that opportunity to speak up and say, ‘I’m not OK,’ I want to be the person who does that. If I could be, I’d be the Michael Jordan of mental health. A lot of the guys know that they can come to me and talk to me about anything at any given moment. It’s completely confidential. If I can just do that, I’m more than thankful.”

Tipton understands the perceived contradiction of an athlete in what he calls “a gladiator sport” talking about mental health.

“We’re expected to go out there and kill the next man across from us,” he said. “To think that somebody’s talking about mental health in a gladiator sport, it throws some people off. But I’m OK with that.”

Tipton committed to former coach Paul Chryst in the summer of 2014, but he played his entire career for Pat Narduzzi, who is impressed by his wide receiver’s determination.

“The success he has had off the field you can’t measure. The measuring stick is not big enough to measure what that guy has overcome,” Narduzzi said. “It’s amazing what he’s gone through, the things he survived when a lot of kids would have hung up their cleats and said, ‘I’m done.’ ”

Meanwhile, football remains a big part of his life. He still wants to play, even while he’s eager to help others in what may become his life’s work.

“Football is the one sport that once you put it down, it’s over,” he said. “As long as I’m able and these legs keep running, the game has been my best friend, so I’m going to continue to play.”

But at some point, he said, “I’m going to be a superhero. I’m going to change lives. I’m going to make a difference.”