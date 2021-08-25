Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandergrift, PA

After his mother's death, Pitt wide receiver Tre Tipton says, 'Now, she sees everything'

By Jerry DiPaola
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LanNh_0bc9j7UD00

Kim Tipton loved nothing more than watching her son, Tre, play football.

She went to all the games, but Kim lived in Vandergrift. Meanwhile, Tre was at Pitt for the past six years, earning a bachelor’s degree in communications, working on a master’s in social work, playing wide receiver going on seven seasons and, of course, helping anyone who needed a shoulder to lean on or an ear that would listen.

Yeah, he’s a busy guy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqmRB_0bc9j7UD00

Sadly, Kim died in June, only reinforcing Tre’s lifetime goal of making Mom proud.

“Before she couldn’t see everything I was doing,” Tipton said Tuesday after practice. “Now, she sees everything. I have to make sure I’m doing the right things.

“For sure, 100,000%,” he said of playing this season for Kim. “Every day I go out (to practice), it’s me playing for my mom. And that transition process of realizing that you’re now a man and you have to rely on yourself and rely on the goals that you’re creating, I can’t let her down.

“I know she’s watching me every chance that she gets. Every move that I make, everything that I do, how I move, how I do anything, I can’t make mom mad.”

Tipton is a good football player, possibly the best athlete ever to graduate from Apollo-Ridge. Injuries have limited him to 35 catches and two touchdowns in six seasons at Pitt, but he is not defined by the game he loves.

He has decided to make his mission advocating for students’ and athletes’ mental health. He founded LOVE (Living Out Victoriously Everyday), an on-campus organization in which he counsels student-athletes and helps them deal with the pressures of mixing academics with athletics.

“Athletes don’t really get an opportunity to speak up about (mental health). We really don’t get the opportunity to speak up about our situations,” he said. “And if we do, we get looked at differently. Everybody claims that we’re superheroes. We’re just normal people, just like you.

“So to give athletes that opportunity to speak up and say, ‘I’m not OK,’ I want to be the person who does that. If I could be, I’d be the Michael Jordan of mental health. A lot of the guys know that they can come to me and talk to me about anything at any given moment. It’s completely confidential. If I can just do that, I’m more than thankful.”

Tipton understands the perceived contradiction of an athlete in what he calls “a gladiator sport” talking about mental health.

“We’re expected to go out there and kill the next man across from us,” he said. “To think that somebody’s talking about mental health in a gladiator sport, it throws some people off. But I’m OK with that.”

Tipton committed to former coach Paul Chryst in the summer of 2014, but he played his entire career for Pat Narduzzi, who is impressed by his wide receiver’s determination.

“The success he has had off the field you can’t measure. The measuring stick is not big enough to measure what that guy has overcome,” Narduzzi said. “It’s amazing what he’s gone through, the things he survived when a lot of kids would have hung up their cleats and said, ‘I’m done.’ ”

Meanwhile, football remains a big part of his life. He still wants to play, even while he’s eager to help others in what may become his life’s work.

“Football is the one sport that once you put it down, it’s over,” he said. “As long as I’m able and these legs keep running, the game has been my best friend, so I’m going to continue to play.”

But at some point, he said, “I’m going to be a superhero. I’m going to change lives. I’m going to make a difference.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
749
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Vandergrift, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
Person
Pat Narduzzi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#American Football#Apollo Ridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Bret Bielema Comment After Win Over Nebraska Is Going Viral

Bret Bielema’s debut as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini went as well as he could’ve anticipated, as they took care of business against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday. Illinois’ season opener didn’t start off on a great note, especially since starting quarterback Brandon Peters went out in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Is Getting Crushed For His Performance Today

This was supposed to be the year senior quarterback Adrian Martinez figured things out. But with the way things are going for his Nebraska squad right now, it’s looking like more of the same from the Cornhuskers’ starter. Through the first half of Nebraska’s season-opener against Illinois, Martinez has logged...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Season-Opening Loss

Just a few hours ago, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski that Scott Frost isn’t “coaching for his job” this season. And yet, just a few hours later, Alberts might want to reconsider what he said early today. Nebraska allowed the first points of the day on a brutal safety taken during a special team play.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

College football is officially back and that means ESPN’s College GameDay is back on TV screens around the country. During Saturday morning’s show, the GameDay crew gave a brief look at the day’s slate of games. The first game of the day pits Nebraska against Illinois in a Big Ten showdown.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

What The College Football World Is Saying About Scott Frost Today

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski that Scott Frost isn’t “coaching for his job” this season. With the Cornhuskers’ season opener almost over, Alberts may want to change his stance on that topic. The Cornhuskers started off strong against the Fighting Illini this Saturday, jumping out to...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Should Be Fired Immediately

We’re only a couple of games into the 2021 college football regular season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum already wants one major coach fired. Finebaum has been a longtime critic of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. The ESPN college football analyst believes the Ann Arbor, Michigan school would be...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Why He’s Living In Ohio Again

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit lived in Ohio for most of his life. However, several years ago, he moved his family to Nashville, Tennessee. The longtime ESPN analyst is now back in Ohio, though – at least for part of the year. The Herbstreit...
saturdaydownsouth.com

UCLA has embarrassing attendance during season opener at Rose Bowl

UCLA kicks off the 2021 season Saturday against Hawai’i in the Rose Bowl, but not many fans are going to be there to see it in person. Matter of fact — hardly any fans at all. Check out this picture of the Rose Bowl at kickoff. It doesn’t get much worse than this.

Comments / 1

Community Policy