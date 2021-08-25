Cancel
Three Forks, MT

The Monthly Howl

By Steve Fanning
 6 days ago

The start of the 21-22 school year is right around the corner and the TFES team is SO excited for the start of another year. The TFES team would like to welcome all of our new families to Three Forks Schools and to the community of Three Forks. We are excited to see all the new faces and we hope to make this a great school year for your children. Please feel free to call or stop by the office if you have any questions. We are here to help! Also, welcome back to all returning TFES students. We can’t wait to catch up and share stories of summer. Three Forks Schools makes a commitment to keep parents and community members informed. Please check out our District Facebook page and/or our school website (tfschools.com).

