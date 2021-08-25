Cancel
Virginia City, MT

Caverns hosting final summer speaker

By Amanda Eggert
threeforksvoice.com
 6 days ago

Lewis and Clarks Caverns State Park is hosting a “Spirit Tailings” talk on Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m. This talk will weave a ghostly web in a thought-provoking journey to Montana’s most spirited places. Like the tailings left by Montana's early placer miners, Ellen Baumler's "tailings" explore the leftover traces of Montana's haunted heritage. A herd of ghost horses, a restless artist, spirits of Virginia City's vigilante past, a ghostly legacy of Lewis and Clark, and other true tales will leave you looking over your shoulder all the way home.

