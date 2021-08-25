In a community with an abundance of wealth, mental health options still scarce

In June, the median price for a single-family home in Gallatin County was $702,000, an increase of nearly 54% from the previous year. According to census data from 2019, nearly 21% of the county's households made between $100,000 and $149,000 in the preceding 12 months, 6.5% higher than the statewide figure. The county's population is now approaching 120,000 residents, making it one of the fastest-growing regions in the state.