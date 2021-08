Three year old Sharon (8 pounds) has an independent nature. She does well in the community room with other cats as long as the other cats leave her alone. She could live with another cat but I don’t think she wants to live with a whole house full of cats. She does not appreciate being picked up but does like her cheeks and head scratched. She likes to be brushed but not petted with long, whole body pets. She does try to communicate what she wants, when she wants it. She would be a good fit for someone who doesn’t want or need a cat that wants or needs constant attention but someone who enjoys having a cat in the home for calm, brief interactions, playtimes and company, especially at bedtime. She is litter box trained and does enjoy sleeping with her person. She likes scratching on tall sisal rope scratching posts too. Sharon hopes to find a low key home environment without children as she has never been around them. Oh, and she has the softest fur ever!