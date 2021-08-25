Cancel
Disney's America - Part One

By Jim Korkis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps the most controversial theme park that the Walt Disney Company ever tried to build was the historically-themed Disney's America in 1993 near Haymarket, Virginia. CEO Michael Eisner said in November 1993, "In 'Disney's America' we will create a totally new concept using the different strengths of our entertainment company to celebrate those unique American qualities that have been our country's strengths and that have made this nation the beacon of hope to people everywhere."

