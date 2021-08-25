Bowers & Wilkins’ pricey flagship speakers get an expensive update

It is evident by now that Samsung is not going to come slow with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 that will be announced in less than two days. The last couple of days have been nothing but glamourous as far as the leaks have been concerned, and now, we have some pictures of the official cases for both foldable devices. It seems like Samsung's design team has put some thought into how the devices will style up in the official cases. After all, if you want to spend that much money on a folding device, you have to protect it the right way.