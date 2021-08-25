Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona Educators File to Block Ban on Mask, Vaccine Mandates

By Alexis Gravely
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

Attorneys representing a group of Arizona educators have filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to block four budget reconciliation bills that contain prohibitions on mask and vaccination mandates at public schools and universities. The lawsuit was filed against the state of Arizona on Aug. 12, but the preliminary injunction...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State University#Mandates#Vaccinations#United Campus Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Educationfoxillinois.com

Judge blocks Florida governor's order banning mask mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — A judge in Tallahassee has overturned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order banning school mask mandates in Florida, finding that DeSantis exceeded his constitutional authority. The judge ruled that school districts should have the ability to implement and enforce mask mandates, with medical exemptions, for public...
Texas StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Judge Blocks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Mask Mandate Ban

A Texas judge issued a temporary injunction against Gov. Greg Abbott’s prohibition on mask mandates in school districts Friday. The judge wrote that Abbott stepped beyond his constitutional authority and that COVID-19 “threatens to overwhelm public schools and could result in more extreme measures such as the school closures that have already begun in several Texas school districts.” Hospitals across Texas are nearing full capacity as the state endures an explosive surge in new cases. According to the Austin-American Statesman, the state’s attorney general Ken Paxton has already appealed the Travis County judge’s ruling. The day before, the Texas Supreme Court barred the city government of San Antonio from requiring employees to wear masks. ​​Abbott is one of several Republican governors who have fought with their own local governments over coronavirus restrictions even as cases rise in their states, two notable others being South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Collegesgeneticliteracyproject.org

COVID vaccine mandates at public universities legally challenged after George Mason professor files suit

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A law-school professor filed a lawsuit [August 4] challenging George Mason University’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, arguing it is unnecessarily coercive and unconstitutional. The nonprofit New Civil Liberties Alliance...
Educationraynetoday.com

Governor clarifies mask mandate for K-12 schools

Gov. John Bel Edwards has responded to questions raised by parents about exceptions to the latest mask mandate and to a letter sent by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry suggesting strategies for getting students out of the mandate. The mandate, which went into effect on Wednesday, includes all children age...
CollegesPosted by
Reuters

Law prof who had COVID-19 sues over university's mask, testing mandates

(Reuters) - A George Mason University law professor has sued the Virginia university's leadership in federal court over its reopening policy, alleging its requirement that unvaccinated employees wear masks on campus and submit to COVID-19 testing violates his constitutional rights. Todd Zywicki, who has taught at the Antonin Scalia School...
Collegesskepticalraptor.com

Vaccine mandates court decisions – Indiana University and Los Angeles Unified School District

This article about two court decisions regarding vaccine mandates was written by Dorit Rubinstein Reiss, Professor of Law at the University of California Hastings College of the Law (San Francisco, CA), who is a frequent contributor to this and many other blogs, providing in-depth, and intellectually stimulating, articles about vaccines, medical issues, social policy, and the law.
Educationtalesbuzz.com

Randi Weingarten calls for mandated COVID-19 vaccines for teachers

The head of the country’s second-largest teachers union said Sunday that COVID-19 vaccines should be required for educators before they return to the classroom. “As a matter of personal conscience, I think that we need to be working with our employers, not opposing them, on vaccine mandates and all their vaccine policies,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, to NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Educationarcamax.com

As schools reopen, state laws, unions resist vaccine mandates

A growing chorus of public health experts and educators are calling for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers, but several states with high case rates ban such measures, and teachers unions have yet to change their policies surrounding them, creating a tricky situation as schools reopen. The delta variant has swept...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Local leaders defy governors banning mask mandates

Recent COVID-19 surges are prompting some local leaders to defy governors who have banned mask mandates in their state, reports The New York Times. The office of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that he "has been clear that we must rely on personal responsibility, not government mandates," according to the Times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy