PHS Tennis takes third at Portland Invitational

Portland hosted their 3rd quad of the week on Friday. Liggett is expected to finish in the top 5 again this year while Portland, Paw Paw, and North Muskegon should all have a pretty good chance of qualifying for the state tournament. Liggett lived up to those expectations and won the day without dropping a single match. We did manage to push them in a couple of flights though. Ryan Leonard took his first set to 7-5 before eventually losing his 2 singles match to them. The 1 doubles team of Jorgen Sonday and Casey Smith took them to a first set tiebreaker but were unable to finish it up. The other three teams were really close. Portland managed to earn runner up status in two flights. Sonday and Smith were runners up in their flight. In addition, the 3 doubles team of Tim Pohl and Austin Getchell also won 2 of 3 matches to be runners up. The team will play again on Wednesday when they head to Kalamazoo Hackett for their first dual match of the season.