Raider Golfers take third at Portland Invitational

Playing in 90+ degree temperatures, the Raider golf team played some tough competition in the Portland Invitational today at Portland Country Club. The Raiders finished 3rd behind Haslett and Grand Ledge. Scoring in her first varsity tournament, Aubree Faulkner carded a personal record 84 to lead the Raiders. Seniors Ashley Bower (88) and Gina Sonday (92) also scored for the team as did newcomer Malia Thelen who scored a 99. The Raiders host Ithaca next week Wednesday at Portland Country Club for their first dual match of the season.