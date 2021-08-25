Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, MI

Raider Golfers take third at Portland Invitational

theportlandbeacon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying in 90+ degree temperatures, the Raider golf team played some tough competition in the Portland Invitational today at Portland Country Club. The Raiders finished 3rd behind Haslett and Grand Ledge. Scoring in her first varsity tournament, Aubree Faulkner carded a personal record 84 to lead the Raiders. Seniors Ashley Bower (88) and Gina Sonday (92) also scored for the team as did newcomer Malia Thelen who scored a 99. The Raiders host Ithaca next week Wednesday at Portland Country Club for their first dual match of the season.

www.theportlandbeacon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Ledge, MI
City
Perry, MI
City
Ionia, MI
City
Haslett, MI
City
Portland, MI
City
Ithaca, MI
Portland, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Raider Golfers#Portland Invitational
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldNBC News

North Korea has restarted a key reactor, nuclear watchdog warns

North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, according to a report from the global nuclear watchdog released Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had first spotted activity at the 5-megawatt Yongbyon plant north of the capital, Pyongyang, in late...

Comments / 0

Community Policy